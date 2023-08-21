Red Flag Warning posted as dry weather, dangerous heat continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Red Flag Warning has been posted for much of south Louisiana and SW Mississippi with an increased potential for wildfires expected today. The ongoing dry weather, along with breezy conditions driven by low pressure moving across the Gulf, mean that the potential for wildfires is higher than usual and any fires could easily spread due to the winds.

Otherwise, another Heat Advisory is in effect area-wide today.

A little more cloud cover and small rain chances tied to the Gulf low should keep temperatures a bit lower than the 105° we saw on both Saturday and Sunday in Baton Rouge, but highs are still expected to top out near 100 degrees. Today’s rain chances are posted around 20%, with best chances for areas south of I-10.

Rest of This Week

The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will move steadily toward Texas and Mexico over the next 24 hours, taking with it any little uptick in rain chances that we expect for today. High pressure will remain just to our north, resulting in dangerous heat and mainly dry weather through the week. Triple-digit heat is likely on a daily basis, and highs could reach or exceed 105° once again by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances are posted at 20% or less through the week, meaning our ongoing drought is likely to worsen.

Extended Outlook

There are some indications that the high pressure dome may weaken a little by the weekend, but as it stands right now, much of our model guidance still isn’t optimistic for meaningful rainfall in our area. In fact, the 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center continues to show much of our area receiving 0.25″ or less into the early part of next week. Highs are expected to top 100° into the first part of next week.

Tropical Update

The Atlantic basin has sprung to life over the last few days, but none of the features that we’re tracking this morning appear to pose a direct threat to our part of the world. Closest to home, an area of low pressure moving across the Gulf is given a 70% chance of development. As mentioned above, this system is expected to track toward Texas and Mexico into Tuesday.

Elsewhere, we now have 3 named storms -- Emily, Franklin, and Gert -- in the Atlantic, but all 3 are expected to remain in the Atlantic for the next several days. The National Hurricane Center is also giving a tropical wave closer to Africa a 70% chance of development.

