‘Person of interest’ identified in New Roads killing

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - New Roads Police Chief Delaney Lee has identified a “person of interest” in the killing of a 24-year-old woman earlier this month.

The victim, Shaniqua Smith, 24, was found in a yard in the 1400 block of Olinde Street, near Parent Street, on Monday, August 14. She had a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

While she has not been charged in Smith’s death, Chief Lee said a woman identified as Marian “Mae” Williams is a “person of interest” in the killing.

Williams and the victim were in a relationship that ended “in recent weeks,” the chief said. An arrest warrant has been issued for Williams on a charge of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image for allegedly “sharing nude photos of the victim on social media,” Lee said.

