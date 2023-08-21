New pizza place open for business in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new pizza place has opened its doors in downtown Baton Rouge.

Town Square Pizza is located at 321 North Blvd. by Jolie Pearl.

The brand-new eatery officially began welcoming customers Monday, Aug. 21.

The owners plan to redefine consistency when it comes to fast and flavorful pizza. You can build your own pizza the way you like from the crust to your favorite toppings. They will also be serving square pizzas.

Visit them on Facebook for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.