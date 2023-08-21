Facebook
New pizza place open for business in downtown Baton Rouge

Town Square Pizza is set to open in downtown Baton Rouge this August.
Town Square Pizza is set to open in downtown Baton Rouge this August.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new pizza place has opened its doors in downtown Baton Rouge.

Town Square Pizza is located at 321 North Blvd. by Jolie Pearl.

The brand-new eatery officially began welcoming customers Monday, Aug. 21.

The owners plan to redefine consistency when it comes to fast and flavorful pizza. You can build your own pizza the way you like from the crust to your favorite toppings. They will also be serving square pizzas.

Visit them on Facebook for more information.

