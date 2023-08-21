Facebook
Man pleads guilty to robbing Baton Rouge bank

Floyd Hose, Jr.
Floyd Hose, Jr.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Baton Rouge bank, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The man, Floyd C. Hose Jr., 38, entered the guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson.

Hose admitted to entering Cottonport Bank on Corporate Boulevard in Baton Rouge on December 5, 2022, authorities said.

RELATED: Corporate Boulevard bank robber arrested, police say

According to authorities, Hose passed a note to a teller that demanded cash before making off with $9,605.

Authorities said that Hose confessed to the robbery and said that he committed the crime to help pay off several debts.

