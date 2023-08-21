Home invasion suspect accused of sexually assaulting child

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who investigators say sexually assaulted a young child after getting into his neighbor’s home while the family was sleeping in the early hours of Monday, Aug. 21.

Deputies identified the man as Carlos Duartelanza, 48, and charged him with sexual battery and home invasion.

According to the arrest report, Duartelanza is accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 10 while she was sleeping next to her mother in a home on Ned Avenue. He ended up being chased from the home and hit with a lamp after the family woke up to find him, according to the report.

Deputies said the suspect was found an hour after the incident and identified as a man who lived nearby. They confirmed the victim did not know the suspect.

Duartelanza was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

