Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Home invasion suspect accused of sexually assaulting child

Carlos Duartelanza
Carlos Duartelanza(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who investigators say sexually assaulted a young child after getting into his neighbor’s home while the family was sleeping in the early hours of Monday, Aug. 21.

Deputies identified the man as Carlos Duartelanza, 48, and charged him with sexual battery and home invasion.

According to the arrest report, Duartelanza is accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 10 while she was sleeping next to her mother in a home on Ned Avenue. He ended up being chased from the home and hit with a lamp after the family woke up to find him, according to the report.

Deputies said the suspect was found an hour after the incident and identified as a man who lived nearby. They confirmed the victim did not know the suspect.

Duartelanza was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Entergy announces suspension of disconnects through Sept. 9
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
EBR students will return to class Tuesday; some schools to dismiss early until Sept. 5
Trial underway for man accused of killing 3 girls while driving drunk in Lafourche
Trial begins for man accused of killing 3 girls while driving drunk in Lafourche
The St. George Fire Protection District is giving out these vinyl window stickers to help...
Get free vehicle stickers, car seat inspections during heat safety campaign