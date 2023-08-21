Facebook
Get free vehicle stickers, car seat inspections during heat safety campaign

The St. George Fire Protection District is giving out these vinyl window stickers to help prevent hot car accidents.
The St. George Fire Protection District is giving out these vinyl window stickers to help prevent hot car accidents.(St. George Fire Prevention)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are hoping that a public safety campaign will bring awareness about the dangers of leaving children in a hot car.

During the St. George Fire Department’s “Beat the Heat, Check the Back Seat” campaign, businesses can get free stickers for vehicles, while caregivers can take part in car seat inspections.

The campaign is a collaboration between the St. George Fire Department, the Louisiana Firefighters Foundation, and the Safety Place.

Owners of a business can call the number (225) 251-4815 or send an email to publicaffairs@stgeorgefire.com to receive a free sticker. Caregivers can call the number (225) 372-3991 or send an email to amy.safetyplacela@outlook.com to schedule a car seat check or inspection.

Once the car seat inspections are complete, caregivers will receive a car air freshener. The hope is that the air freshener will serve as a reminder to check the back seat before exiting a car.

The St. George Fire Department gave the below facts and tips about heat safety:

  • Quick facts:
    • Approximately 40 children die from heat stroke per year secondary to being left in hot cars
    • 53% of hot car deaths occur because someone forgets a child in a car
    • About half of the time when a child is forgotten, the caregiver meant to drop them off at daycare or school
    • Most deaths occur on Thursdays or Fridays
    • Over half of the deaths are children under 2 years old
  • How can we prevent this?
    • Check the back seat
      • Place a purse or briefcase next to the car seat to prevent forgetting to look back there during hectic mornings
    • Keep the car locked
      • Around 25% of hot car deaths occur because children get into unattended vehicles
    • Never leave children alone
      • The third most prevalent cause of hot car deaths is leaving a child alone in a parked car

