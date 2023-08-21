Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former LSU star Sha’carri Richardson blazes to 1st World Championship in 100M

Former LSU star Sha’carri Richardson wins her first World Championship in the 100M.
Former LSU star Sha’carri Richardson wins her first World Championship in the 100M.(World Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUDAPEST (WAFB) - Former LSU track star Sha’carri Richardson blazed her way in comeback fashion to win her first-ever World Championship in the 100M in Budapest on Monday, August 21.

The former Tiger was in Lane 9 and ran a personal best of 10.65, which is a world record, and beat a star-studded field. Richardson beat Jamaicans Shericka Jackson by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.

It was Richardson’s first appearance in the World Championship and her time of 10.65 is tied for No. 5 fastest time in the world.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

WAFB's 2023 Southern Jaguars football special: Fighting for First
Southern Jaguars Football Special: Fighting for First
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5).
Coach Kelly provides latest on Denver Harris, Maason Smith and the Tigers offense
Who’s in and who’s out? It’s not necessarily a burning question for Brian Kelly and his LSU...
Coach Kelly provides latest on Denver Harris, Maason Smith and the Tigers offense
JACQUES TALK: Bennie Logan
JACQUES TALK: Bennie Logan