Flag football team hoping to create change in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Some kids in Donaldsonville are working hard to change the narrative of their city and having fun while they’re at it.

The West Ascension Flag Football team organized a 7-on-7 game this past Saturday, August 19, in the center of town. The goal was to bring the local community together.

“The purpose of the game here today, number one is trying to stop the violence and the drugs in the city of Donaldsonville,” said Jerry Butler, the head coach of West Ascension Flag Football.

The kids approached Coach Butler and others about forming a team and holding public events like this. The young studs have chosen to dedicate their time and energy to sports and not to the streets. They’re hoping that their spectacle resonates with people.

“A lot of young kids dying our age. They are picking up weapons and stuff like that, choosing violence, choosing gang life,” said Da’Jarius Rome, a player on the flag football team.

“We just want to show them what it’s like to have fun in life. The violence keeps going just show the best out of life,” said Cortaz Johnson, another member of the team.

Gaggles of people surrounded the field to watch touchdowns, interceptions, and many pulled flags. Overall, the event was a great promotion of the Donaldsonville youth taking charge and doing their part to improve the city’s image.

“Just show them what it’s like to have fun in life. The violence keeps going just show the best out of life,” said Alvin Thomas, a city councilman and former LSU Football player.

