Firefighters battle large grass fire in Zachary area

Zachary grass fire
Zachary grass fire(Zachary Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled a large grass fire in the Zachary area Monday afternoon, August 21.

The flames broke out on W. Port Hudson Plains Road near Mt. Zion Road around 12:45 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene of the grass fire, they found flames burning along several acres, threatening five nearby structures.

Zachary grass fire
Zachary grass fire(Zachary Fire Department)

Firefighters from the Zachary Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department, Central Fire Department, Pride Fire Department, and Slaughter Volunteer Fire Department were all involved in the fight against the flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames before any structures were damaged.

A statewide burn ban remains in effect for people across Louisiana. As a result, residents must get permission from a local fire department for most private burning. Click here for more details about the burn ban.

