Entergy suspending disconnects in New Orleans amid heat emergency

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In response to the ongoing record-breaking heat wave and the Governor’s declared heat emergency, Entergy New Orleans has announced the temporary suspension of all disconnections until September 9.

Officials say they will stay in touch with the New Orleans City Council and the National Weather Service to determine any potential need to extend the suspension period beyond Sept. 9.

For further information regarding payment options and energy management programs, customers can visit myentergy.com/s/programs or contact Entergy New Orleans at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

