Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Entergy suspending disconnects in New Orleans amid heat emergency

Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In response to the ongoing record-breaking heat wave and the Governor’s declared heat emergency, Entergy New Orleans has announced the temporary suspension of all disconnections until September 9.

Officials say they will stay in touch with the New Orleans City Council and the National Weather Service to determine any potential need to extend the suspension period beyond Sept. 9.

For further information regarding payment options and energy management programs, customers can visit myentergy.com/s/programs or contact Entergy New Orleans at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

TOP HEADLINES

Fires break out in Greater New Orleans area as heat waves continue

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms in the Gulf, expected to impact Texas as a tropical storm Tuesday

It is crowded in the tropical Atlantic with three more named storms and a system in the Gulf

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’
Crime Stoppers
Man arrested in shooting death of Zachary teen; 2 suspects remain at large

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 21
Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 provides brief relief to extreme heat
Marian “Mae” Williams
‘Person of interest’ identified in New Roads killing
EBRPSS postpones State of the Schools Address