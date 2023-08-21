Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Entergy announces suspension of disconnects through Sept. 9

(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy announced on Monday, Aug. 21 that they would be suspending all disconnections for the duration of Governor John Bel Edwards’ declared heat emergency through Sept. 9.

Entergy stated that no accounts will be disconnected for non-payment while the emergency is in effect.

The company will continue to work closely with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to monitor updates from the National Weather Service to determine if an additional suspension period is necessary, beyond Sept. 9; at a minimum, will continue suspending disconnects during National Weather Service excessive heat advisories.

For customers struggling to pay their bill, Entergy Louisiana offers a number of payment options, such as level billing, auto-pay and more, as well as tools and programs designed to help customers manage energy usage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Carlos Duartelanza
Home invasion suspect accused of sexually assaulting child
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
EBR students will return to class Tuesday; some schools to dismiss early until Sept. 5
Trial underway for man accused of killing 3 girls while driving drunk in Lafourche
Trial begins for man accused of killing 3 girls while driving drunk in Lafourche
The St. George Fire Protection District is giving out these vinyl window stickers to help...
Get free vehicle stickers, car seat inspections during heat safety campaign