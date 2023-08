Dear EBRPSS Community,

We would like to update you about an important change in our plans for the State of the Schools Address, scheduled for Monday August 21, 2023.

As much as we have been looking forward to sharing the incredible progress in our schools and the optimistic forecast for more success this year, it is with a sense of responsibility and transparency that we have made the decision to postpone this event until after Labor Day weekend. We will announce the rescheduled date in the near future.

To be clear, our top priority is to the smooth functioning of our school system infrastructure and the well-being of our students, families and staff. It is with that objective that we are redirecting our focus, resources and efforts to resolving all operational challenges to ensure a seamless learning environment that benefits our customers most directly.

We understand the importance of acknowledging and celebrating our collective achievements and the hard work of our students and educators, so we appreciate your understanding as we work to resolve these priorities issues. We commit to keeping you updated on our progress and will provide information about when we plan to reschedule this wonderful, worthwhile event.

Thank you for your patience as we work to enhance all aspects of our district and to provide the highest quality educational experience that our community deserves.

Sincerely,

Sito Narcisse, Ed.D.

Superintendent, East Baton Rouge Parish School System