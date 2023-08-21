EBR students will return to class Tuesday; some schools to dismiss early until Sept. 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Public school students in East Baton Rouge Parish will return to class on Tuesday, August 22, according to school leaders.

Officials said that high schools and middle schools will dismiss early at 1:35 p.m. until Tuesday, September 5, after the Labor Day holiday. Meanwhile, all elementary schools will dismiss at their regular 3:35 p.m. time.

The announcement came several hours after a meeting took place between school officials and more than 1000 school employees at Glen Oaks High School.

Classes had to be canceled Monday, August 21, while the school system dealt with a bus driver shortage. More than half of the school system’s drivers also called out sick back on Friday, August 18, in response to the approval of a stipend instead of a pay increase for school transportation workers.

According to EBR School Board President Dadrius Lanus, officials heard the heartfelt concerns of bus drivers, mechanics, and cafeteria workers in an effort to resolve ongoing issues.

The EBR School Board had approved a stipend of $12,500 for bus drivers to be made in two separate payments. However, an agreement was made during the meeting at Glen Oaks High School to break the payment up into smaller monthly payments that drivers could begin to see by the start of their next paycheck.

