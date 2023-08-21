Facebook
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available

This change comes as the school system is dealing with a bus driver shortage.
By Kamren Phillips and Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All classes have been canceled on Monday, August 21, for all public schools within the East Baton Rouge School System, school officials announced.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, August 22, according to Dr. Sito Narcisse.

This change comes as the school system is dealing with a bus driver shortage. On Friday, more than half of the school system’s bus drivers called out sick after the school board approved a stipend instead of a pay increase for transportation workers.

Dr. Sito Narcisse said the decision to cancel classes came after school workers were seen promoting other workers on social media to join the callouts.

Due to cancellations, the YMCA announced they will be offering emergency holiday camps at several locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Monday.

Catholic schools in EBR Parish will be open and operating as a regular day on Monday, but they will not have bus transportation.

A full plan for transportation workers will be decided on Thursday, August 24.

Due to cancellations, the YMCA announced they will be offering emergency holiday camps at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Monday.

  • A. C. Lewis YMCA
  • Paula G. Manship YMCA
  • ExxonMobil YMCA
  • C. B. Pennington Jr. YMCA

Meal pick-up services will also be provided for students in the EBR School System Monday. Parents are urged to arrive between 8-10 a.m. and provide the names of each child. Only one breakfast and lunch meal will be supplied, according to school officials.

The following locations are listed below:

  • North Region: Claiborne Elementary and SPEMA
  • Broadmoor/Sherwood: Broadmoor Elementary and Park Forest Middle
  • Mid City: Capitol Middle and BRMHS
  • Old South: McKinley Middle and Liberty High School
  • Southeast: Woodlawn Elementary and Jefferson Terrace Elementary

The following is a release from the EBR Schools System:

