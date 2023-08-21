BRCC, Southern, LSU students return to campus for new semester

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College students in the Capital City will be returning to campus Monday, Aug. 21 for the start of the fall 2023 semester.

Baton Rouge Community College, Southern University, and LSU students all begin classes on the same day.

On BRCC’s campus, school leaders announced there will be visible changes.

The college said construction will start on BRCC’s new Nursing and Allied Health building Monday.

For the duration of the construction, some streets will be temporarily closed and traffic will be rerouted to ensure safety.

Traffic will be rerouted on the east side of campus and two of the Florida Blvd. entrances will be closed. However, members of the college community will be able to access campus using the Community College Drive at Florida Blvd. entrance (next to the McDonald’s restaurant).

All other entrances to the campus (N. Foster Dr. and Government St.) will remain open during this time, and the college will temporarily re-open Community College Drive to regulate the flow of traffic and assist with congestion as needed.

In addition, River Parishes Community College will also begin classes on Monday.

