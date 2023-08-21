Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRCC, Southern, LSU students return to campus for new semester

Construction, parking changes underway at BRCC
College students in the Capital City will be returning to campus Monday, Aug. 21 for the start...
College students in the Capital City will be returning to campus Monday, Aug. 21 for the start of the fall 2023 semester.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College students in the Capital City will be returning to campus Monday, Aug. 21 for the start of the fall 2023 semester.

Baton Rouge Community College, Southern University, and LSU students all begin classes on the same day.

On BRCC’s campus, school leaders announced there will be visible changes.

RELATED STORIES
FIRST DAY: A list of 2023 start dates for Baton Rouge, surrounding area schools This ad will end in 30 seconds You can skip this ad in 15 seconds
Jags returning to campus, what Southern University students can expect for the year ahead

The college said construction will start on BRCC’s new Nursing and Allied Health building Monday.

For the duration of the construction, some streets will be temporarily closed and traffic will be rerouted to ensure safety.

Traffic will be rerouted on the east side of campus and two of the Florida Blvd. entrances will be closed. However, members of the college community will be able to access campus using the Community College Drive at Florida Blvd. entrance (next to the McDonald’s restaurant).

See a map below:

School leaders said construction is scheduled to begin Monday on BRCC’s new Nursing and Allied...
School leaders said construction is scheduled to begin Monday on BRCC’s new Nursing and Allied Health building.(Baton Rouge Community College)

All other entrances to the campus (N. Foster Dr. and Government St.) will remain open during this time, and the college will temporarily re-open Community College Drive to regulate the flow of traffic and assist with congestion as needed.

In addition, River Parishes Community College will also begin classes on Monday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’
Crime Stoppers
Man arrested in shooting death of Zachary teen; 2 suspects remain at large

Latest News

Southern University students are preparing to go back to class Aug. 21.
Southern seeing rush of incoming students
Camille Shade Hall on the campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge.
Jags returning to campus, what Southern University students can expect for the year ahead
It’s another big day on Southern University’s campus as more students settle in on campus...
Southern Jaguars are moving into their dorms
School zones remain in effect on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the morning and from 2...
Johnny Ahysen explains school bus passing rules