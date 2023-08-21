Facebook
Authorities seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills; shoplifting, Tangipahoa sheirff says

Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a female suspect believed to be involved in a...
Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a female suspect believed to be involved in a string of crimes, including passing counterfeit money and shoplifting.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish say are looking for a woman they believed is involved in a string of crimes, including passing counterfeit money and shoplifting.

The most recent incident took place at a Dollar General Store on Wardline Road.

On August 9, shortly before 5:30 p.m., the store’s surveillance cameras captured a woman walking into the establishment with an empty backpack.

Employees told authorities that they witnessed the woman making multiple trips to her car without completing a purchase. The sheriff’s office says that a review of surveillance footage depicts her discreetly filling the backpack with various school supplies, including notebooks and pencils.

In a distinctive outfit, the woman was seen in a tye-dyed shirt paired with bright yellow leggings, wearing a pair of sunglasses – potentially to shield her identity.

This wasn’t the first time the woman had caught the attention of store employees, witnesses told investigators. Several weeks earlier, she reportedly entered the store and purchased a Cashapp card, according to witnesses.

Store employees say that she paid for the Cashapp card using three one-hundred dollar bills, which were later identified as counterfeit.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards asks anyone with information regarding the female’s identity to call Detective Earl McFarland at 985-902-2043 or Crime Stoppers. To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

