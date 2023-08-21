7 students arrested after fight at Central High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several students are facing charges after a reported fight at Central High School on the morning of Monday, Aug. 21.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, three students got into a fight with three other students. Deputies are still reviewing the video, but seven students have been charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace and released to their parents, added the sheriff’s office.

Parents were notified about the fight by school officials who told them several additional squad cars were called in to assist school resource officers out of an abundance of caution. Officials also told parents class had resumed, and the matter was under control.

Parents of Central High School students received this message about on Monday, Aug. 21. (Submitted)

Deputies confirmed there were no injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.