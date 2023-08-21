Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

7 students arrested after fight at Central High School

Central High School
Central High School(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several students are facing charges after a reported fight at Central High School on the morning of Monday, Aug. 21.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, three students got into a fight with three other students. Deputies are still reviewing the video, but seven students have been charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace and released to their parents, added the sheriff’s office.

Parents were notified about the fight by school officials who told them several additional squad cars were called in to assist school resource officers out of an abundance of caution. Officials also told parents class had resumed, and the matter was under control.

Parents of Central High School students received this message about on Monday, Aug. 21.
Parents of Central High School students received this message about on Monday, Aug. 21.(Submitted)

Deputies confirmed there were no injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’
Crime Stoppers
Man arrested in shooting death of Zachary teen; 2 suspects remain at large

Latest News

Town Square Pizza is set to open in downtown Baton Rouge this August.
New pizza place open for business in downtown Baton Rouge
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SMART LIVING: Raising successful kids
Floyd Hose, Jr.
Man pleads guilty to robbing Baton Rouge bank
The TRUCE program aims to reduce violence and crime and improve community relationships with...
TRUCE BR awarded $375K to continue crime prevention in Capital City