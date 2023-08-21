6 students detained after fight at Central High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several students are being detained after a reported fight at Central High School on the morning of Monday, Aug. 21.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, three students got into a fight with three other students, and six people are being detained.

Parents were notified about the fight by school officials who told them several additional squad cars were called in out of an abundance of caution. Officials also told parents class had resumed, and the matter was under control.

Parents of Central High School students received this message about on Monday, Aug. 21. (Submitted)

Deputies confirmed there were no injuries.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.