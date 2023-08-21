Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 injured in shooting at Cypress Springs apartment complex

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m., along Hooper and Plank Road at the Cypress Springs apartment complex.

Officials said the person is in stable condition.

No other details were available at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday cancelled for EBR School System
All classes have been cancelled on Monday, August 21, for the East Baton Rouge School System,...
EBR Schools give update on decision to cancel classes
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Show your support for local businesses at the Westside Shopping Extravaganza