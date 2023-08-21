Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 arrested, 1 still at large following string of burglaries, authorities say

From the outside, everything looks fine at Hutch’s Ace Hardware in Gonzales. But inside, some...
From the outside, everything looks fine at Hutch’s Ace Hardware in Gonzales. But inside, some shelves are left bare after thieves helped themselves.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One suspect has been arrested and another suspect remains on the run following a multi-state string of burglaries, including one at Hutch’s Hardware in Gonzales, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Owner speaks up after $12K worth of saws stolen from hardware store during overnight break-in

Deputies said Gary Simmons, 22, of Houston, is in the custody of law enforcement in Bryan, Texas. He will be transferred to Ascension Parish to face charges of burglary and felony theft of up to 25k, according to APSO.

A second suspect, Kiana Stewart, 22, of Houston, is still on the run, authorities said. They added that once in the custody of law enforcement, she will face charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit felony theft up to 25k.

According to APSO, the pair is accused of being involved in a burglary at Hutch’s Hardware on Highway 621 in Gonzales. The investigation began on Tuesday, June 6, and deputies said they discovered about $10,000 worth of power equipment was stolen from the store.

APSO deputies said they also worked with law enforcement agencies from Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, and Louisiana and learned the pair is also accused of being involved in multiple other burglaries in several states.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Trial underway for man accused of killing 3 girls while driving drunk in Lafourche
Trial begins for man accused of killing 3 girls while driving drunk in Lafourche
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 21
Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 provides brief relief to extreme heat
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
EBR students will return to class Tuesday; some schools to dismiss early until Sept. 5