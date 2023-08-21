1 arrested, 1 still at large following string of burglaries, authorities say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One suspect has been arrested and another suspect remains on the run following a multi-state string of burglaries, including one at Hutch’s Hardware in Gonzales, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Gary Simmons, 22, of Houston, is in the custody of law enforcement in Bryan, Texas. He will be transferred to Ascension Parish to face charges of burglary and felony theft of up to 25k, according to APSO.

A second suspect, Kiana Stewart, 22, of Houston, is still on the run, authorities said. They added that once in the custody of law enforcement, she will face charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit felony theft up to 25k.

According to APSO, the pair is accused of being involved in a burglary at Hutch’s Hardware on Highway 621 in Gonzales. The investigation began on Tuesday, June 6, and deputies said they discovered about $10,000 worth of power equipment was stolen from the store.

APSO deputies said they also worked with law enforcement agencies from Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, and Louisiana and learned the pair is also accused of being involved in multiple other burglaries in several states.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

