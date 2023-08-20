Facebook
Show your support for local businesses at the Westside Shopping Extravaganza

Black Friday Shopping in New Orleans: 13 local deals
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - Neighbors will have the opportunity to support local businesses during the Annual Westside Shopping Extravaganza on Sunday, August 20.

The event is being hosted by the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Council and will take place at the Addis Community Center on LA 1 in Addis. The doors will be open between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

According to organizers, the day of shopping, food, and fun will feature more than 35 local shops, boutiques, and artists.

The Annual Westside Shopping Extravaganza began in 2019 as an effort to encourage and educate the community about shopping small. The idea is for small businesses to showcase their offerings all under one roof.

In addition to shopping opportunities, the 2023 event will feature performances from Alyssa’s School of Performing Arts, Brittany’s School of Dance, Port Allen High School groups, and the Machita Dance Company.

General admission tickets will cost $10 at the door.

People who purchased VIP tickets ahead of time will get to take part in a VIP shopping experience from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.

