Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say

By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BUSH, La. (WVUE) - Two young girls were injured -- one fatally -- when they crashed an all-terrain vehicle into a tree Saturday evening (Aug. 19) near Bush, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency said a 12-year-old girl died early Sunday at a hospital. A 13-year-old girl also was injured in the crash, but her condition has not been disclosed.

Authorities have not revealed the name of the victim who perished.

According to Sheriff Randy Smith’s office, the girls were driving a four-wheel ATV in the Grande Hills neighborhood near Bush at around 7 p.m. Saturday when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left a roadway and struck the street.

Deputies said the crash occurred along Churchill Downs Drive, just south of Hialeah Drive.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare,” Smith said in a statement. “Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it affects the whole community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”

The incident was the second fatal ATV crash in the region in less than a month.

On July 24, two young teen boys were involved in a fiery ATV crash in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Loranger. Authorities said a 14-year-old boy died and a 13-year-old was injured when they lost control of an ATV on Gilderport Road and struck a culvert and several fence posts.

The mother of the 14-year-old in that crash also sustained severe burns to both arms when trying to pull her son out from under the wrecked ATV, which had burst into flames after the crash.

