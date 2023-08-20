Facebook
EBR middle, high schools to have early dismissals starting Monday due to bus driver shortage

By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to a message sent to parents through the EBR Schools app, starting Monday, August 21, middle and high schools in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system will have an early dismissal time.

Students in those grade levels will be dismissed at 1:25 p.m.

This change comes as the school system is dealing with a bus driver shortage. On Friday, more than half of the school systems bus drivers called out sick just hours after the school board approved a stipend instead of a pay increase for transportation workers.

RELATED: EBR School Board approves stipend for bus drivers to help with shortage

The message went on to say that the school system purposed a special board meeting for Thursday, August 24, to authorize a change in school start times.

