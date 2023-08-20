Dangerous heat continues; drought worsens this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect area-wide today, with very hot and mainly dry weather expected to continue. Highs will top out in the low 100s for most, with heat index values peaking in the 110°-115° range. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out closer to the coast, but the vast majority of us will stay dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 20 (WAFB)

Dangerous Heat Continues, Drought Worsens

A tropical wave moving across the Gulf of Mexico should deliver a slight uptick in rain chances on Monday, but I’ve only got a 30% chance of rain in the forecast, with most its moisture expected to stay to our south. A little more cloud cover and those few showers should keep Monday’s highs closer to 100°, but temperatures will only get hotter again through the end of the week.

Highs in the low 100s are likely through the second half of the week, with guidance suggesting we could see 105° or above by late in the week. Temperatures that high would not only set some daily records but would also be among the hottest on record for any day of the year in many locations. And with the high pressure dome remaining overhead, little to no rainfall is expected from Tuesday through Friday.

Tropical Update

Hilary continues to get a lot of attention on the Pacific side, but the switch has suddenly been flipped on the Atlantic side also. Tropical Depression #6 formed over the open Atlantic on Saturday, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking 4 additional areas for potential development. The good news locally is that while that high pressure dome is producing some dangerous heat, it also serves to protect us from any tropical threats. So while we are likely to see at least a couple more named systems in the days ahead, there are no imminent threats for Louisiana.

