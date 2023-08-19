Facebook
WGA, studios set new meeting date amid strike impasse

WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America met again with the major Hollywood studios on Friday, but neither side appears to be any closer to ending the strike, which has spurred protests in Hollywood for the past three months.

In a message to members, the Guild confirmed that both sides plan to meet again next week.

The Guild has held talks each of the last four days with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but the two sides reportedly remain far apart on major issues.

The WGA strike began on May 2, shutting down most TV and film production in the U.S.

Several upcoming movies have also been delayed.

