Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according to published reports. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according to published reports. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)(Bill Feig | AP)
By Ken Daley and Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WVUE) - Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested Friday night (Aug. 18), after allegedly wandering into traffic while apparently under the influence of a controlled substance, according to published reports.

The Saints issued a statement Saturday morning acknowledging the arrest, but saying it was the result of Graham experiencing a “medical episode” that left him disoriented.

The arrest first was reported by TMZ Sports and then by NFL insider Dov Kleiman.

The reports did not specify when or where Graham was arrested, but said he was taken into custody “near a Southern California resort.”

The Saints’ statement said Graham “experienced a medical episode last evening which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing.”

The team said Amoss “met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game.”

The Saints have spent the past several days practicing against the Los Angeles Chargers at that team’s camp in Costa Mesa, Calif., in preparation for Sunday’s scheduled preseason game at Sofi Stadium.

TMZ Sports reported Graham was booked with being under the influence of a controlled substance, and with resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer, both misdemeanors. It did not say what law enforcement agency made the reported arrest and said Graham “has since been released.”

Graham, 36, returned to the Saints in July, signing a one-year contract after sitting out the 2022 season.

