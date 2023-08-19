Law enforcement agencies increase patrols during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Baton Rouge area have stepped up patrols for drunk drivers during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The campaign began on Friday, August 18, and will run through Monday, September 4. The Baton Rouge Police Department, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, and multiple other agencies are participating.

During the campaign, drivers can expect to see more officers and deputies patrolling for impaired drivers. The hope is to keep reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road and keep everyone safe.

“Drunk and drugged driving not only harm and kill Louisiana drivers but also anyone else they may encounter on the road,” Louisiana Highway Safety Commission executive director Lisa Freeman said. “LHSC participates in the national drive sober program because far too many people are suffering due to impairment behind the wheel.”

Data revealed that 38 people in Louisiana died due to a crash during the Labor Day weekend from 2017 through 2021, and 52% of the crashes involved alcohol.

Police said impairment begins at .02g% BAC. Prescribed medications, even when taken as directed, can also lead to unexpected and increased impairment. Therefore, drivers should always read warning labels and instructions on prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Parents are also being encouraged to use the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign as a reason to speak with young people about the dangers of driving impaired and the dangers associated with being a passenger in a car with an impaired driver.

For more information about driving while impaired, click here.

