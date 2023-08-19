Excessive Heat Warning today; little relief ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Excessive Heat Warning has returned to much of our area for today, including metro Baton Rouge. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 100s, with heat index values climbing above 110° in many neighborhoods. And it’s yet another day where the radar scope is largely expected to remain clear of any rainfall.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 19 (WAFB)

Eyes on the Gulf Early This Week

No real changes are expected for Sunday, with high temperatures again reaching the low 100s and heat index values expected to reach 110° or above. The National Weather Service has opted to go with a Heat Advisory for now on Sunday, but it’s possible that could get upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for some.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 19 (WAFB)

Our focus shifts to a tropical wave moving across the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday. The high pressure dome producing this latest bout of extreme heat will likely keep most of the wave’s moisture and impacts a little south of our area. High temperatures on Monday may fall just shy of 100° for some, but it will be close. And some fringe moisture gives our rain chances a slight bump to around 30%, but best chances will be confined to immediate coastal locations.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 19 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

The tropical wave in the Gulf, which has the potential to become a depression or storm, likely moves into Texas by Tuesday. High pressure then reasserts itself in our part of the world, resulting in a continuation of extreme heat through the remainder of the week. In fact, there are some indications that high temperatures could get closer to 105° by late in the week.

And the news isn’t good with regards to rainfall. Drought will continue to worsen, with the 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center showing little meaningful rainfall for most of us into next weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 19 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to highlight 4 features across the Atlantic basin as of Saturday morning. Of most interest for now is a tropical wave located near the Bahamas that will move into the Gulf within the next day or two. It is currently given a 50% chance of development, but as is discussed above, will most likely track toward Texas.

The other 3 features being tracked aren’t of any immediate concern, although the easternmost disturbance is given the best chance of development, and we’ll want to keep an eye on another headed into the Caribbean. The feature headed into the Caribbean has actually seen development odds bumped a little higher in more recent outlooks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.