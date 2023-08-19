EBRSO employee arrested on domestic abuse, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say an employee has been arrested on domestic abuse charges.

Jordan Hilliard, 22, was charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endangerment, domestic abuse battery strangulation, and simple assault.

According to arrest documents, the victim first contacted EBRSO internal affairs regarding an alleged incident that happened back in July of 2022. Detectives investigated the case and confirmed the accusations did occur.

Hilliard was employed with EBRSO for a year and ten months in the Parish Prison, and in the Field Training Officer Program. He was terminated by EBRSO prior to his arrest, officials say.

Hilliard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

