Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Heart attack alert: Know your coronary calcium score

How your coronary calcium score affects heart health
How your coronary calcium score affects heart health(WNDU)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the United States. It affects all ages, races, and genders. In fact, one person every 33 seconds dies from coronary artery disease. Now that you know these statistics, do you want to know your risk of having a heart attack?

From monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes to undergoing mammograms, PSA screenings, pap tests, HIV tests, and skin cancer examinations, the roster of recommended medical tests keeps getting longer and longer as people age. And now, there’s one more to add to the list.

“The Coronary Calcium Score is actually a cat scan. It takes two minutes to acquire the images and very little radiation involved. And what it does is, it looks at your coronary arteries to see if there’s any calcium in your coronary arteries. And if we find calcium, it’s equivalent to having coronary artery disease,” explained Dr. Pamela Rama, a preventative cardiologist at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Fla.

The cat scan is then used to create a scale from zero to 400. A score of zero means there’s no plaque present. The higher the score, the more plaque is present. But Rama says even a low score doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

“Even a score of one means that you have coronary artery disease. What draws the calcium into the coronary arteries is cholesterol plaque. So, for me, it’s the best predictor of cardiac events that we have so far,” said Dr. Rama.

Not only can it determine your risk, but Doctor Rama also uses it to determine if her patients need cholesterol medications, such as statins.

“When I have patients who have high cholesterol levels and their coronary calcium score is zero, I actually stop their statin therapy and they love it,” said Dr. Rama.

The only people who don’t need the test are those who have already been diagnosed with coronary artery disease. 

Doctor Rama says it’s not a test that needs to be repeated every year. But she does suggest repeating it in five years if you score zero. She recommends it for people over 45, or younger if heart disease runs in the family. It’s usually covered by insurance, but if not, the test runs about a hundred dollars.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Actor Chris Hemsworth is known in the movies as the indestructible Thor, but in real-life, even...
YOUR HEALTH: Alzheimer’s on the brain: One gene could protect you
Breakthrough research looks at how one gene may be the key to early diagnosis of Alzheimer's...
YOUR HEALTH: Alzheimer’s on the brain: One gene could protect you
Foods for strong bones and joints
YOUR HEALTH: Foods to Boost Bone and Joint Health
Certain foods can boost your bone and joint health
YOUR HEALTH: Foods to Boost Bone and Joint Health