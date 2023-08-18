Facebook
Vehicle fire claims life of Ponchatoula man

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A vehicle fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old Ponchatoula man earlier this week, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that Edward Wallace, Jr. was found dead inside a vehicle that was on fire at the intersection of Sontheimer Road and the South I-12 Service Road in Hammond around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 15).

Responders from the Ponchatoula Fire Dept. and the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene. Officials say they do not suspect foul play and an investigation is still ongoing.

