Oppressive heat returns, mainly dry into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory returns to the area today now that humidity levels have quickly rebounded after a bit of a break on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another record high appears likely to be tied or broken today, with the record in Baton Rouge standing at 101° and my forecast calling for 102°. The increased humidity also means the heat index will once again be an increasing concern, with ‘feels like’ temperatures potentially peaking near 110° in some neighborhoods today.

One other thing to keep in mind is that an Ozone Action Day has been declared for metro Baton Rouge for the second day in a row. If you have any respiratory issues, it is best to limit your time outdoors.

Weekend Outlook

The heat only gets worse into the weekend as humidity climbs a bit higher. Muggy mornings make a return and afternoon highs will continue to top out in the low 100s. Heat index values may start to top 110° as humidity inches higher, putting us right on the cusp of Excessive Heat Warning criteria. And rain will continue to be sparse, with chances for a shower or t-storm running no higher than 10% through the weekend.

Extended Outlook

We continue to keep an eye on a tropical wave expected to move through the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Guidance continues to suggest most of the energy will stay just to our south, meaning only a slight uptick in rain chances is expected for Monday and Tuesday.

Once that wave or potential tropical system slides into Texas (most likely), high pressure will become reestablished across the area. Triple-digit heat returns and heat index values will likely climb above 110° again. There are some indications that we could see our hottest temperatures of the summer by late next week, and that’s saying something considering how extremely hot this summer has been.

Tropical Update

The Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of Friday morning shows that it is clearly August in the Atlantic basin. NHC is highlighting no fewer than 4 separate features for potential development as of the 1 a.m. Friday outlook. The only one of immediate concern to our part of the world is a tropical wave near Hispaniola. Development odds are listed at 30% as of 1 a.m. Friday, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see those odds trend a bit higher in subsequent outlooks.

