EBR Superintendent addresses transportation issues, Monday expectations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents of students in East Baton Rouge Schools should expect some lingering effects of the transportation crisis that led to more than half of the system’s drivers calling out sick on Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse said, as of Friday afternoon, the school system was considering an early dismissal for high schools on Monday. However, he expects classes will start at their normal time. Narcisse said parents should expect an alert from the school system by Friday evening or Saturday.

In a meeting with reporters Friday afternoon, Narcisse apologized to families for the chaos caused by the sick-out. He also said school officials have been “working feverishly” to address the problems, including better communication between schools and parents.

“The reality is we could do much, much better job around communication so that’s why today we debriefed with all the principals in the city this afternoon and our team up here, and we can have a better process for that,” said Narcisse.

Narcisse plans to meet with bus drivers on Monday, and seemed optimistic that they are working towards a solution for the complaints about low wages and bus conditions.

Bus drivers had threatened to not show up for work on Friday after the school board approved a onetime stipend that adds up to $12,500 to supplement salaries, instead of a permanent raise. While the goal is to eventually give drivers and bus mechanics a permanent raise, it is a process that takes time said Narcisse.

“We have to do a better job of making them feel valued in their job. One way to do that is to pay them but another way is to make them feel like they’re part of a culture,” said Narcisse.

In the meantime, Narcisse said he is working with the Governor’s office and other school districts to look at other solutions like adjusting start times and routes for students.

Problems with transportation have been festering for years, said Narcisse.

For example, the last time the school system purchased new buses was 2016 and it was done with a grant. He also said leaders had not paid adequate attention to the number of drivers leaving. The oppressive summer heat wave also highlighted the lack of air conditioning on busses for students and drivers.

Dr. Narcisse, who spent much of the summer interviewing for a superintendent position in Florida, denied the job search process had distracted him from his responsibilities in Baton Rouge.

Narcisse was ultimately passed over for the Florida job. However, he admitted that when he first came to Baton Rouge, he was so focused on improving academics that the operational side of the school district did not get the attention it needed.

“I don’t like to make excuses or blame folks because it was under my watch. But we’re going to get it fixed,” said Narcisse.

