EBR Schools to begin classes two hours late due to bus driver sick out

Information provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to a high number of bus operators calling out sick, all schools in EBRPSS will delay classes for two-hours today. Employees will be at all school campuses at the regular time, and the buildings will be open for parents who drop their children off.

Families in the Woodlawn area may see the greatest impact from the shortage of operators. If parents decide to drop their students off at school, the buildings will be staffed and regular classes will begin two hours after normal start-time.

