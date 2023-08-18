‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign launches in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon announced the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic safety campaign kicks off on Friday, Aug. 18, and will run through Sept. 4.

The public safety campaign focuses on impaired drivers and is a combined effort by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, National Highway Traffic Safety Commission, and the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the combined effort provides funding for the enforcement of laws pertaining to impaired drivers leading into the Labor Day Holiday period.

Sheriff Falcon urges everyone who consumes alcoholic beverages to utilize a designated driver not only during the campaign but at all times.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.