BRCC hosting Super Saturday enrollment event

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College is making it easy for people to enroll.

The school announced it is hosting its Super Saturday enrollment event on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Bienvenue Student Center on BRCC’s Mid City campus.

It offers new and returning students a one-stop registration experience.

When you attend Super Saturday, you’ll:

  • Receive tailored assistance with registration — Be greeted by specialized personnel who will assist with the registration process.  The process includes completing an admissions application, scheduling classes with a College Navigator, and receiving information regarding FAFSA and financial aid.
  • Meet faculty and staff — BRCC faculty and staff will be present to personally welcome new and returning students to the College and answer questions.  Learn about available academic programs and workforce options.
  • Visit our beautiful campus —Have the opportunity to visit the BRCC Mid City Campus.
  • Become a BRCC student – Leave Super Saturday as a student and ready to start the semester!

Click here to reserve your appointment.

