BRCC hosting Super Saturday enrollment event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College is making it easy for people to enroll.

The school announced it is hosting its Super Saturday enrollment event on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Bienvenue Student Center on BRCC’s Mid City campus.

It offers new and returning students a one-stop registration experience.

When you attend Super Saturday, you’ll:

Receive tailored assistance with registration — Be greeted by specialized personnel who will assist with the registration process. The process includes completing an admissions application, scheduling classes with a College Navigator, and receiving information regarding FAFSA and financial aid.

Meet faculty and staff — BRCC faculty and staff will be present to personally welcome new and returning students to the College and answer questions. Learn about available academic programs and workforce options.

Visit our beautiful campus —Have the opportunity to visit the BRCC Mid City Campus.

Become a BRCC student – Leave Super Saturday as a student and ready to start the semester!

to reserve your appointment.

