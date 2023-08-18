BRCC hosting Super Saturday enrollment event
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College is making it easy for people to enroll.
The school announced it is hosting its Super Saturday enrollment event on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Bienvenue Student Center on BRCC’s Mid City campus.
It offers new and returning students a one-stop registration experience.
When you attend Super Saturday, you’ll:
- Receive tailored assistance with registration — Be greeted by specialized personnel who will assist with the registration process. The process includes completing an admissions application, scheduling classes with a College Navigator, and receiving information regarding FAFSA and financial aid.
- Meet faculty and staff — BRCC faculty and staff will be present to personally welcome new and returning students to the College and answer questions. Learn about available academic programs and workforce options.
- Visit our beautiful campus —Have the opportunity to visit the BRCC Mid City Campus.
- Become a BRCC student – Leave Super Saturday as a student and ready to start the semester!
Click here to reserve your appointment.
