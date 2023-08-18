Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

East Baton Rouge Parish School System
East Baton Rouge Parish School System(WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than half of the school bus drivers for East Baton Rouge Parish public schools called in sick Friday, leading to delayed start times at many schools in the district.

196 of the district’s 375 drivers, or 52%, called in sick, the district said.

One bus driver, who spoke to WAFB, said the temperatures outside are simply too hot to safely transport kids in unairconditioned school buses. She said many students are already covered in sweat by the time they arrive at school by bus.

The school system announced Friday morning, August 18, that the sick out had forced them to delay the start of classes by two hours. However, students were allowed to arrive on campus as early as needed.

School officials said students will not be penalized for being late or absent today.

High school and middle school students will have early dismissal at 1:25 p.m. School staff will remain on campus through the regular dismissal times to accommodate carpool drivers and bus operators who may run late.

Elementary school students will be dismissed at their regular time of 3:25 p.m.

The district will use what busses it has to transport students home, a spokesperson said.

For cases in which transportation leaders are certain specific bus routes will not run, individual school leaders will notify parents directly about alternative transportation or carpool.

RELATED STORIES
Baton Rouge parents going to extreme lengths to get kids to school amid transportation problems
EBRPSS addresses issues with bus routes on first day of school
Severe bus driver shortage in Baton Rouge leads to an emergency school board meeting
EBR School Board approves stipend for bus drivers to help with shortage
EBR Schools are on a two-hour delay after bus drivers called in sick Friday, Aug. 18.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Wildfire erupts in Washington Parish; one confirmed dead, authorities say
Man killed in Franklinton house fire that began in burn piles outside, officials say
Vehicle fire claims life of Ponchatoula man
Red Rock & Blue
200 tickets remain for Vertical Horizon charity concert, free tickets to be given away Saturday
Matt Williams provides your Friday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, August 18