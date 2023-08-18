Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Lutcher Bulldogs

We’re wrapping up Sportsline Summer Camp this weekend. What better team to save for the final Friday the best for last with 4-A Champion Lutcher.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUTCHER, La. (WAFB) - We’re wrapping up Sportsline Summer Camp this weekend. What better team to save for the final Friday the best for last with 4-A Champion Lutcher.

Quarterback Quinn Smith and the dogs getting used to life after lunch, losing Warrick Dunn Award winner DeWanye Winnfield nicknamed lunch after Dwain Jenkins’ Class 4A State Title.

His son Zach also competing for the job.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

We’re wrapping up Sportsline Summer Camp this weekend. What better team to save for the final...
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Lutcher Bulldogs - Part I
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
NFL monitoring Hurricane Hilary’s potential threat to Saints-Chargers game
Donald Williams is in his first year as the head coach at Plaquemine, after spending the last...
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Plaquemine Green Devils - Part II
Plaquemine Green Devils
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Plaquemine Green Devils