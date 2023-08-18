2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Lutcher Bulldogs

LUTCHER, La. (WAFB) - We’re wrapping up Sportsline Summer Camp this weekend. What better team to save for the final Friday the best for last with 4-A Champion Lutcher.

Quarterback Quinn Smith and the dogs getting used to life after lunch, losing Warrick Dunn Award winner DeWanye Winnfield nicknamed lunch after Dwain Jenkins’ Class 4A State Title.

His son Zach also competing for the job.

