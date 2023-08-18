200 tickets remain for Vertical Horizon charity concert, free tickets to be given away Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday’s Red Rock & Blue charity concert featuring multi-platinum musical artist Vertical Horizon to benefit Louisiana military charities is approaching a sellout. As of Friday morning, roughly 200 tickets for the show remained, thanks in large part to Raising Cane’s and founder Todd Graves. Graves purchased $3,500 worth of tickets Thursday and those 100 tickets will be given away to the general public Saturday outside The Varsity Theatre starting at noon. Tickets will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per person. Red Rock & Blue is hopeful another business or two emerges with a similar purchase, so the remainder of the tickets can be given away and the show officially sold out.

Those wishing to purchase and secure their tickets now can do so here - Tickets for Vertical Horizon, ReGeneration, Petty Betty | TicketWeb - Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge, US

Vertical Horizon exploded onto the national scene with the smash single “Everything You Want”, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the most-played single of the year, followed up by the huge hits “You’re A God” and “Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning)”. The album “Everything You Want” would go on to sell over 3 million copies in the US alone.

Popular local artists Petty Betty and ReGeneration will also perform, with several Red Rock & Blue check presentations planned to Louisiana military charities such as The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Gulf Coast Veterans, and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Red Rock & Blue donates roughly $50,000 - $60,000 to local Louisiana military charities to benefit local military men, women, and their families each year.

