WBRSO search for 2 individuals accused of stealing from business

Illegal homeless encampments in Jefferson County
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people accused of stealing a truck and trailer from a local business.

Deputies said on Sunday, August 6, a silver Nissan Frontier with two people inside pulled up to the business and parked at the rear. A man then stole a 2011 GMC pick-up truck.

On Sunday, August 13, a white Chevrolet truck stole a trailer parked on side of the business, deputies added.

If anyone has information call West Baton Rouge Detectives at 225-343-9234 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

