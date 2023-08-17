Teen shot in Baton Rouge overnight
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge overnight.
According to emergency officials, the teen was shot in the 2800 block of Ontario Street near Plank Road around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials confirmed.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
