SU Law Center, community groups to teach people how to write a will, create a trust

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Creating a will or trust is the best way to make sure your possessions go to the right people after you die, but it’s a conversation some people either put off or just avoid having.

“I think there are some nerves having to do something like that because you have to face the realities of what’s coming,” said Cody Dopson.

It’s a serious option many will consider before they pass away, and The Southern University Law Center plans to help guide people through the process.

“You have to sit back and think about who could be a good steward of those possessions you will one day leave behind,” said Marla Dickerson, vice chancellor of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives at Southern University Law Center.

SULC, AARP Louisiana, AARP Foundation, Southern University Law Center, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, and Louisiana Appleseed will host a free Legal Resource Fair that will teach people the ins and outs of creating a will or trust.

This will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern University Law Center.

The event will offer support and guidance to people that need legal assistance and information on how to preserve their estate for future generations.

Attendees will receive one-on-one consultations with attorneys, and an estate planning presentation and a disaster preparedness informational are on the agenda.

“We are really excited about the Legal Resource Fair, and its impact on the Baton Rouge community,” said Lorrianne Lucas, advocacy and outreach director for AARP Louisiana. “Our goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge and support they need to make informed decisions about estate planning and creating wealth for future generations.”

Experts said one of the biggest fears people have about creating a will is potentially upsetting someone, like a family member or a loved one.

“It’s not about trying to say that someone is your favorite or that you love someone or like someone more. This is strictly and fortunately just a business transaction,” said Dickerson.

Another hurdle standing in the way of people creating a will or trust is the cost and just lack of education, especially in minority communities. The Law Center plans to bridge that gap and give people the tools they need to set up their future generations for success. “We are very intentional that we can educate minority populations, but just everyone in general about the importance of will preparation and then what happens when someone passes on,” Dickerson.

Representatives from the host organizations will be present throughout the event, ready to assist attendees and address their legal concerns.

“One of the things we have in life that is certain is death. So, we want to make sure we are prepared for what happens and that our families are prepared and not left in situations where they have to determine what will happen to our items,” said Dickerson.

This event is free and open to the public; however, attendees are encouraged to pre-register to secure a spot for one-on-one consultations with attorneys.

Interested individuals can pre-register by clicking here.

