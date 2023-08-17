Stirrin’ It Up: Pork Schnitzel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe was originally from Chef Gunter Preuss of Broussard’s Restaurant in New Orleans where he used veal. Chef Preuss is famous for serving this dish in honor of the German Oktoberfest celebration, but I like to serve it anytime of the year! It’s delicious, yet simple and easy, perfect for “back-to-school” quick meals.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

6 (4-ounce) slices pork tenderloin

Salt and white pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

3 tbsps lemon juice, divided

1 cup flour

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup bread crumbs

½ cup vegetable oil

4 tbsps margarine

Method:

Place pork tenderloin slices between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound flat with a meat mallet or bottom of a sauté pan. Season to taste with salt, white pepper and granulated garlic. Sprinkle lightly with 2 tablespoons lemon juice. In 3 separate bowls, prepare flour, egg wash and bread crumbs. Dredge seasoned pork slices in flour, dip in egg wash then dredge in bread crumbs. In a cast iron skillet, heat oil and margarine over medium-high heat. Add pork slices and sauté on both sides 3–5 minutes or until golden brown. To serve, arrange pork on warm dinner plates and sprinkle with remaining lemon juice, if desired.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.