Raising Cane’s will donate 15 percent of its profits to Hawaii wildfire victims Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular fast food restaurant that originated in Baton Rouge and specializes in chicken fingers is making it easy for you to support Hawaii wildfire victims.

Because of the devastating and destructive wildfires sweeping across the Hawaiian island of Maui, Raising Cane’s is stepping up to help out.

Cane’s says it will donate 15 percent of its profits on Thursday, Aug. 17 to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center (KHAKO), a Maui-based shelter located in Lahaina.

Because of the devastating and destructive wildfires sweeping across the Hawaiian island of Maui, Raising Cane’s is stepping up to help out. (Raising Cane's/Twitter)

Customers are encouraged to visit any restaurant across the country on Thursday during regular operational hours.

The donation will be automatically applied to all orders and customers do not need to mention the fundraiser.

To find a location nearest you, click here.

As thousands of locals are struggling with housing issues amid the wildfires, funds will be used to support those displaced and in the rebuilding efforts of the shelter’s Westside Center. The Westside Center was a 78-unit housing center in Lahaina that was completely lost as the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history made its way across the island and is still not completely contained.

“Maui holds such a special place in my heart – not only is it where my wife and I got married, but it’s also home to one of our restaurants and so many residents and customers that have always been so kind to us. I’m glad all of our restaurants are able to come together to generate a donation for such a great cause that is in critical need of support at this time,” said Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves.

“KHAKO is an amazing organization that has done so much to serve the people of Maui and they continue going above and beyond each day to further help those displaces by the wildfires,” he finished.

The wildfires all but incinerated the historic town of Lahaina. (KGMB, KHNL via CNN)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.