Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge

Frank Wilson
Frank Wilson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Information provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - EBRSO is looking for a missing 72-year-old man. The man’s wife said her husband, Frank Wilson, left home in his vehicle silver Toyota Tacoma (LA MH04692) at approximately 9:00 a.m. yesterday.  He told her he was going to Sam’s Club in Denham Springs and then to the V.A. Office on Essen Lane. He did not return home yesterday evening.  Frank usually does not leave his wife alone long as he is her caretaker. Frank was last seen wearing black and blue shorts and a blue t-shirt.  Frank’s truck was recovered in the parking lot of 10606 N Mall Drive, however Frank was not located.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5061.

