Missing 72-year-old man found safe, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 72-year-old man reported missing in Baton Rouge has been found safe, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies confirmed Frank Wilson was located in good health.

Originally, the man’s wife said her husband left home in his vehicle, a silver Toyota Tacoma, with a La. license plate reading MH04692, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.

According to law enforcement, he told her he was going to Sam’s Club in Denham Springs and then to the V.A. Office on Essen Lane.

Deputies confirmed he did not return home Wednesday evening.

Frank usually does not leave his wife alone since he is her caretaker, officials said.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing black and blue shorts and a blue T-shirt but was found once he returned home.

