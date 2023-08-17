Meeting to discuss crime prevention districts in Glen Oaks, Victoria Farms; what it means and how much it would cost you

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a meeting happening Thursday, Aug. 17 to address crime in the Glen Oaks and Victoria Farms neighborhoods.

Councilman Darryl Hurst, who represents these areas, said the community has cried out about crime and he thinks tonight’s meeting is a step to help curb it. He is working to create crime prevention and improvement districts in Glen Oaks and Victoria Farms. It’s part of a new bill passed by the legislature.

The meeting is happening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Glen Oaks High Auditorium.

Hurst said this will give people living in the community an outlet to know what this crime prevention district means for them. The Glen Oaks area will get more than $430,000 annually.

Councilman Darryl Hurst, who represents these areas, said the community has cried out about crime and he thinks tonight’s meeting is a step to help curb it.

The Victoria Farms district will have more than $114,000 annually if voted into law by residents this fall.

This would cost residents about $8.33 a month per home.

The money would add crime prevention, beautification and youth programming.

“For a happy meal a month, you can feel safe in your home, make sure that your kids have the resources, and you can be proud of the community that you live in,” said Councilman Darryl Hurst. “So we’re excited to put this together, we expect to make the entire District Five a crime prevention and improvement district. And a lot of times what we hear is, why does south Baton Rouge look better than north bedrooms? Well, part of it is because of homeowners associations. But when you have these older established neighborhoods, sometimes it’s harder to tell somebody what they can and can’t do in their community. So the alternative to do that is a crime prevention district.”

About 6,000 residents will be impacted by a vote this fall.

Eric Randall is the new principal of Glen Oaks High School.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.