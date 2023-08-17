Humidity stays low for one more day even as highs approach 100 degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This morning’s weather is likely the nicest we will see for a while, with hotter and more humid conditions making a quick return in the days ahead. Record heat is possible today, with the high forecast to reach 100° and today’s record for Baton Rouge standing at 99°. The silver lining to another day of potential record heat is that humidity will stay below normal today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 17 (WAFB)

An Ozone Action Day has also been declared for today, with ground-level ozone concentrations forecast to reach the ‘Code Orange’, or ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category. If you suffer from respiratory issues, it would be best to limit your time outdoors today.

Weekend Outlook

The drier air that has given us a bit of a break from the extreme heat quickly exits as we head into the weekend. The end result will be warmer mornings, a continuation of hot afternoons, and higher heat index values making a return. Heat Advisories and/or Warnings will likely be needed as heat index values likely reach and exceed 110° into the weekend. And the drought only worsens, with little to no rainfall expected through Sunday.

Extended Outlook

The early part of next week’s forecast largely hinges on potential impacts from a tropical wave moving across the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight at least some potential for development, showing a 20% chance as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook. Locally, we will be monitoring both the track and intensity for potential impacts. A more northerly track would at minimum provide an enhancement in rain chances from Monday into Tuesday, but a more southerly track would likely mean our mainly dry pattern would continue. Right now, the forecast leans toward a more southerly solution, with limited rain impacts in our area.

Regardless of what happens what that system, the second half of next week looks to feature more extreme heat and little rainfall. Triple-digit highs are in the forecast from Wednesday into the weekend, and rain chances are currently projected to remain at 20% or less.

Tropical Update

The Atlantic continues to show signs of life, with the National Hurricane Center highlighting three separate areas of interest this morning. Two disturbances over the central and eastern Atlantic are both given a 60% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook. However, it looks as though both of those will most likely remain over the open Atlantic, regardless of development.

And as mentioned above, NHC continues to list development odds in the Gulf of Mexico at 20% by early next week. We will monitor trends with a tropical wave expected to move into the eastern Gulf by Sunday.

