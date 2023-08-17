Facebook
Humidity relief not lasting much longer

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Thursday, Aug. 17.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Humidity levels will remain low today but will be on the rise in the coming days. By tomorrow the local area will once again be under Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Warnings.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAFB)

This morning’s low in the mid and upper 60°s was the coolest temperature since early June. Even with that, we are forecasting a record high for today as highs soar into the upper 90°s and low 100°s. Highs will stay in the low 100°s right through the weekend.

Humidity Trend
Humidity Trend(WAFB)

A tropical wave will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico Monday into Tuesday. The ultimate track and strength of this system will determine rain chances for the beginning of the work/school week. Long-range models continue to split on rain coverage and amounts for the local area during this time. The forecast continues to reflect a blend of the models which shows a slight chance for rain Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances are likely to change based on which forecast wins out. Rain amounts should be manageable for the most part even if rain chances become likely.

Possible Tropical Development
Possible Tropical Development(WAFB)

Once the wave departs the area, high-pressure returns and brings the excessive and dangerous heat back to the area. Rain chances will remain mainly dry as highs climb well into the triple digits.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

