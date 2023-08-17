Facebook
Glen Oaks High School starting school year with new principal: Southern University Hall of Famer Eric Randall

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new school year brings new changes from new classrooms to new teachers. Glen Oaks High is starting the 2023-2024 school year with a new principal: Eric Randall.

Randall was a quarterback for Southern University who led the team for a Black College National Championship in 1995. Many in the community grew up having Randall as a coach. He’s stepping into the new year optimistic and said kid’s safety is top of mind. Another big priority for him is improving the school performance score.

“We got to own that F,” said Eric Randall, Principal at Glen Oaks High School. “And I told our students. They are excited about it. Teachers are excited about it. And so, you know, we have to have that energy this year. I think that’s what we’ll get at the end is the results that we’re looking for. We’re going we have a bold goal and moving our school performance score one letter grade, and that’s from an F to a D. And then we can continue to move once our kids see that that’s what that main goal is, and we’re going to have fun in the process. They’re safe. And so that that’s going to permeate throughout the rest of it.”

